Customs officer nabbed taking Rs 10 lakh bribe in Mumbai  

The CBI caught Customs Superintendent Krishan Kumar red-handed on Saturday
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:38 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The CBI has arrested a Customs Superintendent posted at Sahar airport in Mumbai, for allegedly taking a Rs 10.20 lakh bribe from an agent, an official said Sunday.

The central probe agency booked Krishan Kumar for allegedly demanding a bribe at the rate of Rs 10 per kg for facilitating clearance of imported consignments from a customs house agent, a CBI spokesperson said.

It was also alleged that Kumar threatened the agent when he refused to pay the bribe, and deliberately withheld consignments.

The CBI conducted a verification of the allegations between July 25 and August 1 in the presence of independent witnesses, and corroborated the demand for a bribe from covertly recorded conversations and other evidence.

“The accused was found to have demanded Rs 6 lakhs (Rs 5,80,000 for his senior officers; Rs 20,000 as his share for himself) against previously cleared consignments; Rs 10,00,000 for facilitating release of a currently held consignment; and Rs 10 per kg for smooth clearance of future consignments,” the spokesperson said.

The agency laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed taking Rs 10.20 lakh bribe on Saturday, she said.

He was produced before the Special Court in Mumbai, which granted the CBI his remand till August 6.

