CWC meet on August 19, delimitation bill on agenda

Upbeat about what it described as successes in the just-concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress has scheduled a meeting of its Working Committee on August 19 to discuss major outstanding agendas and issues.

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Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the meeting would take up the government’s insistence on bringing the delimitation and women’s reservation bills and would work out a way forward.

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“The Monsoon Session exposed the bluff, bombast and bluster of Home Minister Amit Shah, who failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to pass the delimitation bill. That doesn’t mean we can be complacent. We have to be watchful and vigilant about the government’s machinations,” Jairam Ramesh said.

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He said the Home Minister could not get the required numbers even after splitting parties.

“And now those who split may re-split. Already, three rebel TMC MPs are having second thoughts,” Jairam said.

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The Congress also described the recently passed resolution against delimitation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as a major step forward towards blocking the delimitation bill.

This means the government’s “propaganda that the DMK will back their agenda of delimitation” was a lie, Jairam said.

The Congress counted five successes of the Monsoon Session: the One Nation, One Election Bill and the related JPC report did not come up even though they were listed for tabling during the Monsoon Session; the Viksit Bharat Shikshan Adhiniyam was deferred to the Winter Session, along with the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which proposes the dismissal of Chief Ministers and ministers who are unable to secure bail for 30 consecutive days; the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill was sent to a JPC; and the delimitation bill was deferred for want of numbers.

Jairam said there were two concerns—the passage of the National Cooperative Development Corporation Amendment Bill and the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

Both these bills will be challenged in court by someone or the other, he said.