Congress Working Committee meet to give final shape to party manifesto tomorrow

New Delhi, March 17

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at its meeting on March 19 and give the final shape to it. The Congress’ central election committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to meet on March 19 to 20 to finalise the remaining candidates of the party for the seven-phase poll beginning April 19.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the CWC, its top decision-making body, would meet on March 19 and give its nod to the draft manifesto, which carries the five “guarantees” for justice.

He said the party would fight the elections on the issue of ‘paanch nyay’ (five-point justice) — ‘bhagidari nyay’, ‘kisan nyay’, ‘nari nyay’, ‘shramik nyay’ and ‘yuva nyay’ — with 25

guarantees, five for each ‘nyay’, which have already been announced by

Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi.

“These are the guarantees by the Congress and not by a single person,” he said in an obvious jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been claiming to provide “Modi ki guarantee”.

Sources said the party’s CEC would also discuss and finalise the party candidates. The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates in two separate lists.

