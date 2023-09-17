 CWC meet: Unite and overthrow ‘dictatorial’ govt to save democracy, Kharge asks Congress leaders : The Tribune India

Congress chief accuses Modi Government of playing politics and distracting and diverting people from basic issues by bringing new ones

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during the second day of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in Hyderabad on September 17, 2023. PTI



Hyderabad, September 17

Batting for unity and organisational discipline, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked party leaders to prioritise the success of the party putting aside personal differences and take on adversaries with full might in the upcoming state and Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the extended CWC meeting on the second day of deliberations, Kharge said the party’s goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country.

In a scathing attack on the Modi Government, Kharge accused it of playing politics and distracting and diverting people from basic issues by bringing new ones.

“Recently, during the Mumbai meeting of INDIA alliance, the Modi Government formed a committee on ‘One nation, one election’. In contravention of all conventions, it also included a former President to fulfil its agenda,” Kharge said.

He noted that elections in five states are scheduled in the next two to three months, while the Lok Sabha elections are only six months away.

Kharge also said the party must be prepared for possible assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress-led governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have “pioneered a new model of social justice and welfarism”, he said and urged leaders to publicise these welfare schemes across the country.

Kharge asserted that the people are looking for an alternative and the party’s victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections are clear proof of this.

“We must work tirelessly, putting aside personal interests. We must prioritise the success of the party, putting aside our personal differences,” Kharge stressed to the leaders present at the meeting.

He also emphasised that leaders must exercise self-restraint and avoid going to the media with statements against their party colleagues or the party so that the organisation’s interests are not harmed

“Likewise, organisational unity is of utmost importance. Only through unity and discipline can we defeat our adversaries. This was evident in Karnataka, where we remained united and fought with discipline to achieve success,” he said.

“Our goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country,” the Congress chief stressed.

Noting that there are challenges that lie ahead, Kharge said these challenges aren’t just those of the Congress and they concern the survival of Indian democracy and the preservation of the Indian Constitution.

“I would like to ask the state presidents and Legislative party leaders present here: Are your committees at the mandal, block and district level ready? Are we giving them regular programmes? Have we started identifying potential candidates?” Kharge said at the meeting.

“This is not the time for us to rest. In the last 10 years under BJP rule, the challenges faced by ordinary people have multiplied. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) refuses to address the concerns of the poor, farmers, labourers, women, and youth; instead, he cannot look beyond himself,” the Congress chief alleged.

“In such circumstances, we cannot remain mute spectators,” he added.

Kharge urged leaders to unite and overthrow “this dictatorial government” in order to save democracy.

Noting that 2024 also marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s election as the Congress president, Kharge said the most fitting tribute to the Mahatma would be to oust the BJP from power in 2024.

“From Telangana, we will go with renewed strength and a clear message. We leave Hyderabad today with a firm commitment: to win not only in Telangana but in all upcoming elections, relieving people from miseries of BJP’s misrule,” he said.

