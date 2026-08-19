CWC meeting: Kharge targets Modi govt over youth, Ram temple donations, China

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday targeted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the “future of youth”, alleged financial irregularities in donations to the Ram Mandir trust and reports of Chinese encroachment along the border, asking whether the government could still be trusted on issues of education, public money and national security.

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Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Indira Bhawan in the national capital, Kharge said the biggest concern before the party was the growing frustration among the country’s youth, who, he alleged, were facing rising education costs, school closures, paper leaks, recruitment examination irregularities and delays in appointments.

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“India is one of the youngest countries in the world, yet our young people are struggling to find quality education and meaningful employment,” Kharge said.

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Recalling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary, Kharge said Congress governments had placed youth, education and skill development at the centre of their policies.

He said Rajiv Gandhi had lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, expanded the Navodaya Vidyalaya network and linked education with employment and skill development.

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“Today, Congress must put forward a clear Education-to-Employment roadmap so that our young people have better opportunities and a more secure future,” Kharge said.

Kharge alleged that the situation had worsened under the Modi government, claiming that instead of new schools being opened, around 94,000 schools had closed in recent years, while higher education was becoming increasingly expensive.

He said students from poorer sections were the worst affected by paper leaks, irregularities in recruitment examinations and delays in appointments.

“The youth across the country are angry. This anger has not emerged overnight,” Kharge said, adding that the government had repeatedly resorted to temporary measures instead of addressing their concerns.

He said Congress had taken up the issue through Rahul Gandhi’s “Students Ki Awaaz” programme and had also raised education and examination-related concerns in Parliament.

Kharge then turned to the issue of the Ram Mandir trust, questioning the accounting of donations made by devotees for the temple.

“Serious questions continue to arise about the money, gold and other donations received by the Ram Mandir trust. People have a right to know how these donations are being accounted for and used,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister had announced the formation of the trust in Parliament and questioned why the government had remained silent over allegations of financial irregularities.

“Any financial wrongdoing must be properly investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable,” Kharge said.

He added that diverting the issue would only deepen public suspicion and demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kharge also raised reports of Chinese encroachment along the Indian border, accusing the government of failing to provide clear information to the public.

“National security should never be used for political purposes, but it also cannot be used as a reason to prevent citizens from asking legitimate questions,” he said.

Referring to the 2020 Galwan clash, Kharge recalled Modi’s statement that “neither has anyone entered nor is anyone inside” and said serious questions about the border continued to remain unanswered six years later.

“We have the highest respect for our Armed Forces, but questions about the government’s position and the situation on our borders must be answered by them. The people deserve transparency about what is happening along our borders,” he said.

Kharge said the three issues, the future of young people, public trust over donations and the country’s borders, ultimately raised one question: “Can people trust this government?”

“Can our young people trust this government with their future? Can citizens trust it to be transparent about public money and donations? And can the country trust it to tell the truth about national security?” he asked.

The CWC meeting was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other senior party leaders.

Kharge said the CWC would have to deliberate on these issues and place before the country “an alternative, policy and solutions”, particularly as the party begins preparations for elections in five states.

“Our struggle has never been merely for political power. It has always been a struggle to safeguard democracy, uphold the Constitution of India, and build a better future for the people of India and for the generations that will inherit this country,” he said.