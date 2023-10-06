CWC meeting on Oct 9, will discuss caste census

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, will meet here on October 9 to discuss strategies for upcoming state elections, caste census and ongoing raids and searches against opposition leaders and journalists in a range of cases.

The CWC is also expected to debate seat-sharing with INDIA bloc parties for the next General Election to prevent the division of anti-BJP votes. A major issue on the table will, however, be caste census with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vociferously backing “jitni aabadi utna haq” slogan.

