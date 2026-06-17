Cyber criminals are ‘parasites’; have to be very harsh with them: SC

Describing cyber criminals as “parasites” who take money from innocent investors to dupe them, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said the court had to be very harsh with them.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by one Manoj Kumar Singh seeking clubbing of some FIRs lodged against him in different states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

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“You people (cyber criminals) are parasites and you take money from innocent investors and dupe them. For cyber criminals, we have to be very harsh… Society’s interest is served only when you are inside jail and not outside,” the CJI said.

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CJI takes strong note of allegation about case file being misplaced by SC Registry

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday took strong note of an allegation that an urgent case filed over 10 days ago had not yet been listed as certain papers were misplaced by the Registry.

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“If our registry is misplacing urgent files, then do you think I will leave it at that? I will have to take it up and see who is to blame. Please ask the Advocate-on-Record to submit the complaint to me either in my chamber now or at my residence. But give it today itself. I will take it up,” CJI Surya Kant said.

The CJI’s comments came after an advocate said a petition filed earlier this month has not been listed for hearing yet.