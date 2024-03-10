Cyber fraudster dupes Navi Mumbai builder of Rs 61 lakh

PTI

Thane, March 10

A Navi Mumbai-based builder was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster who impersonated him and tricked his office into siphoning off Rs 60.6 lakh, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that his office received a phone call on March 6, during which the caller posed as him, got hold of his accountant's phone number and sent him a message on WhatsApp, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

The unidentified accused, posing as the builder, sent the accountant bank details for an online transaction and asked him to transfer Rs 60.6 lakh, he said.

The accountant transferred the money without verifying the instructions with the builder in person, the official said.

The cyber police station is probing the case, and no arrest has been made so far, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai