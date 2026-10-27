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Home / India / Cyclone 'Arnab' intensifies: Severe storm headed for Andhra coast; 16 districts on high alert

Cyclone 'Arnab' intensifies: Severe storm headed for Andhra coast; 16 districts on high alert

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ANI
Amaravati, Updated At : 08:54 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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IMD warned that Cyclone Arnab is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm at the time of landfall. ANI/File
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A massive disaster response effort is underway across coastal Andhra Pradesh as Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Arnab' accelerates across the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Moving at a speed of 25 km/h over the past six hours, the storm is projected to make landfall near Yanam—between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam—by Wednesday morning, bringing dangerous winds and extremely heavy rainfall.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Cyclone Arnab was centred approximately 300 km from Visakhapatnam, 360 km from Kakinada, 460 km from Machilipatnam, and 530 km from Bapatla as of Tuesday morning.

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APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that the cyclone will maintain its west-northwestward track until Tuesday evening before veering northwestward toward the coastline.

Meanwhile, an 'Orange alert' is issued in Visakhapatnam as light rain has already. In the next 3 hours, in places like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anakapalli, light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph are projected to occur.

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IMD warned that Cyclone Arnab is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm at the time of landfall. Coastal areas are expected to bear the brunt, with sustained wind speeds of 115–125 km/h and gusts reaching up to 140 km/h. The weather office has also forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places along the coast.

Preliminary assessments indicate that 16 districts, encompassing 2,460 revenue villages and 92 urban areas, fall directly in the cyclone's trajectory.

To mitigate the impact and ensure a swift emergency response, authorities have put extensive measures in place. As many as 1,763 cyclone shelters have been readied, backed by 2,907 control rooms set up at district and mandal levels. To oversee relief operations on the ground, 3,185 nodal officers have been deployed.

Evacuation protocols are already active across 2,107 Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward units to shift vulnerable residents to safer locations. Meanwhile, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been positioned across 11 high-risk districts to handle rescue and relief work.

Authorities have enforced strict measures to safeguard lives and protect public infrastructure. Public access to all beaches has been banned, and movement along coastal roads will be fully suspended from Tuesday afternoon.

On the fishermen safety front, all those who had ventured into the sea have returned safely. A total of 30,043 fishing vessels have been anchored and secured at harbours.

To ensure continuity of essential services, special medical arrangements have been put in place in cyclone-prone areas. As many as 2,613 emergency water tankers have also been kept ready for immediate deployment to prevent drinking water shortages.

Officials have issued an urgent advisory asking citizens in vulnerable regions to remain indoors, stay alert, and strictly adhere to official instructions as the state prepares for impact.

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