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Home / India / Cyclone Arnab leaves 3 people dead in Andhra

Cyclone Arnab leaves 3 people dead in Andhra

The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between 2 am-8 am

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PTI
Amravati, Updated At : 02:14 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A vehicle damaged by a fallen tree following Cyclone Arnab, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. Reuters
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At least three people died in cyclone Arnab-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man died around 12:30 am on Wednesday after a tree fell on him in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.

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Though Chokka Kishore Kumar was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

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Later this morning, Rambabu, a newspaper delivery man, was injured when an electric pole collapsed on his moped near a temple in Bhimavaram.

He suffered a critical head injury and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

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Meanwhile, a 53-year-old man died in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday night after coming into contact with a live wire that snapped over an agricultural field channel.

Further, a 55-year-old woman died after accidentally stepping on an exposed live wire outside her home in Yellamanchili town in Anakapalli district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between 2 am- 8 am, before weakening into a severe cyclonic storm, a weather office said.

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