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Home / India / Cyclone Arnab’s landfall process continues along Andhra coast

Cyclone Arnab’s landfall process continues along Andhra coast

The system is likely to continue moving north westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to the south of Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm

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PTI
Amaravati, Updated At : 09:38 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A man walks past docked boats along the harbour amid rain and gusty winds as Cyclone Arnab approaches, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, October 27, 2026. REUTERS
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The landfall process of "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab was continuing along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said with the storm's centre remaining very close to the coastline.

The northern spiral band of the cyclone has further entered the land and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next three hours, it said.

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"The centre of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab remains very close to the Andhra Pradesh coastline, and the landfall process is continuing," the Met department said in an official press release.

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The cyclone was located over the west central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, near latitude 16.4 degrees north and longitude 82 degrees east, about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam.

The system is likely to continue moving north westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to the south of Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph during the next three hours, said the IMD.

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Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy rain struck several places in the Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Konaseema districts.

Meanwhile, collectors of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari districts reported heavy rain and strong winds in their districts. Officials also reported that trees had fallen at some places due to the impact of the cyclone.

In Kakinada district, police rescued four people stranded in floodwaters near Bombay Katta area after heavy rain and seawater inundated the area, said a press release from the district police.

The four people, who had reported for duty in the morning, remained stranded until night after floodwaters completely surrounded the place where they were staying, leaving them with no way to get out. They informed the police about their situation, following which a rescue operation was launched.

The police safely rescued all four people, helped them board a vehicle and sent them back to their homes, it said.

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