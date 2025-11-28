DT
Cyclone batters Sri Lanka; PM Modi announces assistance under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'

At least 56 people have been killed in Sri Lanka due to floods and landslides

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A man walks under a heavy downpour in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AP/PTI
India on Friday delivered essential relief supplies to cyclone-battered Sri Lanka with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying to the island nation that New Delhi stands ready provide more aid to it to deal with the situation.

New Delhi launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to assist Sri Lanka in its hour of crisis and the first tranche of relief materials were handed after the consignments were transported by Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaigiri.

At least 56 people have been killed in Sri Lanka due to floods and landslides.

Over 43,900 people from 12,313 families have been hit by the extreme weather conditions, according to Sri Lankan authorities.

“My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families,” Modi said on social media.

In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support under ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’, he said.

“We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need,” he added.

Modi announced the MAHASAGAR or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions vision for India’s engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.

Separately External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced launching of ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to help Sri Lanka deal with deaths and destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

“Operation Sagar Bandhu commences. INS Vikrant and INS Udaigiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway,” he said.

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, and latest indigenous stealth frigate INS Udaygiri are in Sri Lanka to participate at a three-day International Fleet Review (IFR) that began on Thursday.

The event is being hosted to mark Sri Lanka Navy’s 75th anniversary. It features participation of naval ships from several countries.

Sri Lankan defence officials said INS Vikrant was formally requested for use of its aircraft for ongoing rescue and relief operations for the cyclone relief operations.

