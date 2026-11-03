Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra, damages 30,000 hectares of crops

The severe cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ made landfall along the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, uprooting trees, toppling electricity poles and flooding low-lying areas across the state.

It is the second cyclone to hit the region in a week, following Cyclone Arnab.

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"The severe cyclonic storm crossed the coast near Ongole in Prakasam district at around 1 am on Tuesday (19:30 GMT on Monday). The storm is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and weaken into a deep depression by Tuesday night," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

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In an effort to provide swift assistance to people affected by the cyclone, the Andhra Pradesh government's Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) has introduced a dedicated grievance-reporting mechanism through its ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp governance platform, according to an official statement.

Residents in cyclone-hit areas can report emergencies and civic disruptions, including power outages, uprooted trees, collapsed walls, waterlogging and other distress situations, by sending a message to the dedicated WhatsApp number 9552300009, the statement said.

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Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said no deaths or injuries had been reported so far.

Cyclone Murasu is a tropical cyclone over the Bay of Bengal that developed from a low-pressure system and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. It highlights the vulnerability of India's eastern coastal regions to post-monsoon cyclones.

It intensified into a cyclonic storm on November 1 and strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm on November 2.

Officials said agricultural areas around Ongole suffered extensive damage, with strong winds and heavy rain destroying standing crops and affecting salt production. Salt pans were inundated, leaving farmers and workers facing significant financial losses.

More than 30,000 hectares of standing crops were damaged across 15 districts, with Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyal among the worst-affected districts.

Paddy, cotton and maize crops suffered the most damage, according to an official press release issued on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary estimates, crops were damaged across 30,661 acres in 15 districts. The damage was particularly severe in Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyal districts due to the cyclone," the release said.

Murasu had an abnormal impact across 132 mandals in 15 districts, and 10,805 people were evacuated to cyclone shelters. The state government arranged 171 relief camps and distributed 14,810 food packets, the release added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to X to thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that state agencies were coordinating closely with central teams to ensure swift relief and restoration efforts.

“Dear Amit Shah ji, my heartfelt thanks for the Centre’s prompt support and solidarity during cyclone Murasu. Our state machinery is working in complete coordination with central teams to execute rescue, relief, and road clearing without delay,” he said.

“Together, we will ensure absolute safety and swift recovery across Andhra Pradesh,” the TDP chief added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to Naidu over the phone and taken stock of the impact of Cyclone Murasu.

“Assured him (Naidu) of every possible assistance from the Centre. NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, helping those affected. Govt (Government) of India stands with people with an unwavering resolve,” Shah said.