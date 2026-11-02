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Home / India / Cyclone Murasu: TN rushes 500 electricity dept personnel, equipment to AP to restore power

Cyclone Murasu: TN rushes 500 electricity dept personnel, equipment to AP to restore power

The storm will cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during the midnight of November 2 and early monrning of Novembner 3 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 03:36 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Fibre boats remain anchored at Kasimedu fishing harbour following sea turbulence and rainfall warnings triggered by Cyclone Murasu, in Chennai, on Monday. PTI
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The Tamil Nadu government has deployed 500 electricity department personnel in 25 teams to assist Andhra Pradesh in restoring power supply disrupted by Cyclone Murasu, following a request from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar said on Monday.

The state government has also despatched the essential equipment to the neighbouring state to assist in the power restoration, Kumar told reporters here.

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A day ago, Naidu in a post on X, had said he called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and sought assistance from the Tamil Nadu government for the restoration of power systems. He requested that manpower and machinery be sent for restoration, as a large number of power poles were damaged due to the Murasu cyclone. And the Tamil Nadu CM responded positively to the request, he said.

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Meanwhile, in its latest bulletin the IMD said the Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph and lay centered at about 120 km east-southeast of Nellore, 140 km east-southeast of Kavali, 170 km northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 180 km southeast of Ongole and 220 km south of Machilipatnam.

It will cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during the midnight of November 2 and early monrning of Novembner 3 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, it said.

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