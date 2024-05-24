Czech court rejects Gupta’s plea against US extradition in Pannun case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

The Czech Constitutional Court has rejected a petition by Indian national Nikhil Gupta against his extradition to the US to face murder-for-hire charges in an alleged assassination attempt on a Khalistani extremist.

Gupta has been charged by the US with trying to hire a hitman to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The final decision on his extradition will be taken by Czech Justice Minister Pavel Blazek. Gupta is in jail in Prague since June last year following detention at the request of the US.

Gupta’s plea against extradition was dismissed by the Czech Constitutional Court yesterday.

He had contested the decision of lower courts, alleging political motives. The Constitutional Court has held that the lower courts meticulously reviewed all extradition documents submitted by the US Government, along with additional information provided by the US in response to Gupta’s objections. In January, the Constitutional Court, had made an interim decision to suspend the lower courts’ rulings.

In November 2023, US prosecutors charged Gupta with a plot to kill at least four Sikh separatists in the US, including Pannun.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.