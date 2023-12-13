DA case: Armed Forces Tribunal upholds 2-yr RI for Major

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 12

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has upheld the verdict of a summary general court martial (SGCM) of cashiering an Army major from the Military Engineer Services on charges of possessing disproportionate assets and awarded him two-year rigorous imprisonment.

Dismissing an appeal filed by the Major, the AFT Bench, in its order on December 11, directed that the appellant be taken into custody to serve the remainder of his sentence.

During a security check at an establishment of Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform), an amount of Rs 9.78 lakh was recovered from the bags of an NCO from the Major’s unit who was proceeding on leave in January 2016.

During a court of inquiry, the NCO was held blameworthy for accepting illegal money belonging to the appellant for delivering at the latter’s residence. The appellant was found blameworthy of being in possession of money disproportionate to his known sources of income.

