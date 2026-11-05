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Home / India / DA case: Supreme Court stays criminal contempt proceedings against Punjab Chief Secretary

DA case: Supreme Court stays criminal contempt proceedings against Punjab Chief Secretary

The Bench noted that the Chief Secretary was directed to be present in person in the high court in the matter on Thursday

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A Bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan passed the order while hearing a plea challenging the high court order. PTI file
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The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings in a criminal contempt matter initiated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court against Punjab's Chief Secretary and others in a case related to the payment of pending dearness allowance and dearness relief to employees.

A Bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan passed the order while hearing a plea challenging the high court order initiating the criminal contempt proceedings against Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and others.

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The Bench noted that the Chief Secretary was directed to be present in person in the high court in the matter on Thursday.

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“Stay further proceedings in... until further orders,” the top court said. — with PTI

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