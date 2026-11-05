DA case: Supreme Court stays criminal contempt proceedings against Punjab Chief Secretary

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings in a criminal contempt matter initiated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court against Punjab's Chief Secretary and others in a case related to the payment of pending dearness allowance and dearness relief to employees.

A Bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan passed the order while hearing a plea challenging the high court order initiating the criminal contempt proceedings against Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and others.

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The Bench noted that the Chief Secretary was directed to be present in person in the high court in the matter on Thursday.

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“Stay further proceedings in... until further orders,” the top court said. — with PTI