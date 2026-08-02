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Home / India / Daily wage worker killed in wild elephant attack in Karnataka

Daily wage worker killed in wild elephant attack in Karnataka

55-year-old labourer attacked in Belthangady taluk; body recovered after overnight search by residents and Forest Department personnel

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PTI
Mangaluru, Updated At : 06:05 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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A 55-year-old daily wage worker was killed in a wild elephant attack in Belthangady taluk, police said.

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The deceased was identified as Balakrishna Gowda, a resident of Idmalu.

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According to police, Gowda was attacked near Muchiradka in Rekhya village under the limits of the Nelyady police station late on Saturday evening.

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When he failed to return home after work, his family members and residents launched a search.

During the search, they found his raincoat along a forest path, along with elephant footprints, raising fears that he had been attacked by a wild elephant.

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After an extensive search by residents and Forest Department personnel, Gowda’s body was recovered from a nearby ravine early on Sunday morning.

Senior officials, such as Assistant Conservator of Forests Subbaiah Naik, Uppinangady Range Forest Officer Raghavendra H P and Dharmasthala Police Sub-Inspector Samarth Ganigera, visited the spot and inspected the area.

Members of the Arasinamakki-Shishila Shaurya Disaster Management Unit also assisted the Forest Department in the recovery operation.

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