DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Dairy sector, GM imports off FTA table: Goyal

Dairy sector, GM imports off FTA table: Goyal

Says will keep sensitive farm sectors shielded

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Piyush Goyal
Advertisement

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday firmly rejected any claims that India would open its dairy sector under free trade agreements (FTAs), asserting that imports of genetically modified (GM) products would not be permitted.He said the government would not compromise on sensitive agricultural sectors or farmers’ interests under any circumstances.
Advertisement

“Protecting farmers, fishermen, and micro, small and medium enterprises has always been a consistent feature of India’s trade agreements. Some agricultural goods, marine products and dairy require particular care. India has never granted any trading partner access to its dairy sector and will continue to exclude genetically modified products,” Goyal said.

Advertisement

He said the government’s objective in trade negotiations was to secure employment opportunities and expand market access for competitive Indian producers, including small businesses and farmers.

On employment, the minister said the Centre was aggressively promoting manufacturing.

Advertisement

“We are working to promote manufacturing, more government jobs. The world today is opening up opportunities in entrepreneurship and startups, which I would urge jobseekers to seriously consider,” he said.

Goyal also said religious considerations influence India’s dairy import policy. Referring to production practices abroad, he noted that some dairy products use calf-derived rennet and said certification requirements were necessary to safeguard religious sensitivities. Rennet, an enzyme used in cheese-making, is traditionally extracted from the stomach lining of young calves.

India’s import rules prohibit products derived from animals fed with animal-based material. The US has significant commercial interests in both dairy and genetically modified agricultural products.

Experts warn that low-cost GM crop imports from developed countries, where agriculture is heavily mechanised and subsidised, could push down domestic prices and hurt rural incomes. Concerns over food safety, environmental risks, farm livelihoods, religious sensitivities and protection of domestic industries have also made such products politically sensitive.

Goyal said India was seeking preferential market access for competitive sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, and gems and jewellery.

“These are our offensive interests, where we seek preferential market access. We want duties on Indian goods to be lower than those imposed on products from competing countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, China and the Philippines. Our effort is to secure preferential tariff rates for India over its competitors,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts