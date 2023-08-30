Damage to ecology can’t be undone: Supreme Court on GM mustard

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

Noting that environmental harm potentially caused by commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard couldn’t be undone, the Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred by four weeks the hearing on the Centre’s plea for withdrawal of its oral undertaking not to go ahead with its commercial cultivation.

“One year here or there does not matter. This is only one season. Next year, there will be another season. However, environmental harm cannot be reversed. We will have to hear the application and consider it,” a Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna said, posting the matter for further hearing on September 26.

“If the court discharges us (the Centre) from our undertaking, then we can proceed to sow the mustard seeds at the ten sites initially proposed and carry out the research. This court, while deciding this matter, will also have the benefit of our reports. Alternatively, at least, allow the government to sow the seeds at eight sites and place the report before this court,” Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted.

As Bhati said the government did not want to lose another sowing season, the Bench pointed out that it was very difficult to undo the harm caused to the environment. The seeds were already sown in eight out of 10 sites when the top court asked the Centre not to take any “precipitative action” as the case was to be listed for final hearing in November 2022, she pointed out. The Bench wondered what would then remain to be decided if the Centre was allowed to go ahead with commercial cultivation of GM mustard. On behalf of activist Aruna Rodrigues, advocate Prashant Bhushan opposed the Centre’s plea, saying the environmental release of GM mustard may lead to contamination of non-genetically modified crops.

At a meeting on October 18 last year, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee, India’s regulator for genetically modified organisms, recommended the environmental release of mustard hybrid DMH-11 for seed production and testing “as per ICAR guidelines”.

