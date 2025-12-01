DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Darjeeling Mandarin Orange gets Geographical Indication tag

Darjeeling Mandarin Orange gets Geographical Indication tag

"Its aroma and distinct flavour come from special climate and soil that make our mandarins unlike any other," Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 03:16 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

The 'Darjeeling Mandarin Orange' has officially been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, an official said on Monday.

Advertisement

The status was formalised by the GI Registry on November 24, 2025, with Darjeeling Organic Farmers Producer Organisation (DOFPO) being the registered proprietor, while 'Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya' (UBKV) and PIC acted as facilitators for the application process, a UBKV official said on Monday.

Advertisement

"The GI tag is expected to help revive the cultivation of Darjeeling Mandarin orange, which has been in decline due to virus and pest attacks over the past 15 years," the official said.

Advertisement

The fruit has been an integral part of local heritage and has helped the economy for generations.

This makes it the second product from our region, after Dalley Khorsani, to earn this coveted recognition, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said. "The GI tag celebrates the unique qualities of our 'suntala' (as known in the hills) grown only in the cool, misty hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Its sweetness, aroma, and distinct flavour come from the special climate and soil that make our mandarins unlike any other," he said.

Advertisement

The Darjeeling MP also expressed hope that through unified efforts like this, other products from the Hills like cardamom, ginger, iskus, plum, rayo-ko-saag, garendal (passion fruit), masem ko daal, bhadrase, pineapple, kaulo will be brought under the GI status.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts