DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Darkest political black comedy: Stalin slams Yogi Adityanath amid language row

Darkest political black comedy: Stalin slams Yogi Adityanath amid language row

BJP state president Annamalai lashes out at Tamil Nadu CM, says 'attempts to divert people's attention to insignificant matters have been exposed'
article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 02:37 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath. PTI file photos
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday lashed out at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on the language row, dubbing his remarks as “political black comedy” and said his state was not opposing a language, but its “imposition and chauvinism”.

He claimed Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on the two language policy and fair delimitation “is echoing nationwide—and the BJP is clearly rattled.”

“And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony—it's political black comedy at its darkest. We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism,” Stalin said in a post on 'X.'

Advertisement

“This isn't riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice,” he added.

Stalin was reacting to Yogi's reported allegations that the DMK government was indulging in divisive tactics by using language issue.

Advertisement

BJP state president K Annamalai lashed out at Stalin, the ruling DMK president.

“The whole country now knows that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages & more but opposes the same policy for the state's Government school students...” he claimed.

“TN CM thinks that the orchestrated drama by his partymen in pockets here and there reflects the voice of entire TN. It is also unfortunate that you haven't realised that your attempts to divert people's attention to insignificant matters have been exposed. Live in your blissful world of ignorance, Thiru @mkstalin. We will not disturb you,” he said in the post on 'X,' responding to Stalin's criticism.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper