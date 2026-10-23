Das, Ranka skip Crime Branch appearance

A day after securing bail from a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das on Thursday sought more time to appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning in a separate case and did not join the investigation as directed.

The Crime Branch had served notices on the two leaders on Wednesday, shortly after they secured bail, directing them to appear before the investigating officers and join the probe.

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However, Ranka and Das sought additional time to participate in the investigation and decided not to appear before the Crime Branch on Thursday, a CJP leader told The Tribune.

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The Crime Branch is likely to serve fresh notices to the two leaders after their request for more time, the source said.

The development came hours after the two were granted bail by the SEM court in a case related to their protests against the central government in Delhi. The police have alleged that their repeated protests caused inconvenience to the public and authorities.

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The bail, however, has not brought an end to the legal proceedings against the two leaders. The SEM court has directed Das, Ranka and the two persons who furnished their bail bonds to appear before it again on Friday for verification of the sureties’ documents.

Arranging sureties for the two had itself proved difficult. Das’s bail was furnished by a professor from Ghaziabad who runs an NGO, while Ranka’s wife stood surety for him. She is from Varanasi and currently lives in Bengaluru and had to travel to Delhi to complete the process.

According to available information, no person in Delhi was willing to stand surety for either of the two leaders.

Crime Branch proceedings relate to a separate case in which the two have been asked to join the investigation. Their decision to seek more time means they will now have to comply with the fresh directions issued by the investigating agency, while also appearing before the SEM court as directed.