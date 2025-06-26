DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Data from ageing study finds most Indians descended from 3 ancient populations in Iran, Eurasia, South Asia

Data from ageing study finds most Indians descended from 3 ancient populations in Iran, Eurasia, South Asia

The study ‘fills a critical gap’ in how historic migration and social structures help shape India's populations
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:50 PM Jun 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Analysing present-day genomes collected via an ageing study, researchers have shown that most Indians descend from three ancestral groups: Neolithic Iranian farmers, Eurasian Steppe pastoralists, and South Asian hunter-gatherers.

Advertisement

Neolithic, also known as 'New Stone Age', featured the development of agriculture and polished stone tools.

The study "fills a critical gap" in how historic migration and social structures helped shape India's populations -- genetically the most diverse in the world, yet underrepresented in global datasets, the team from the University of California-Berkeley (US), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, among other institutes, said.

Advertisement

They reconstructed the evolutionary history of India over the past 50,000 years at fine scale using whole genome sequences of 2,762 linguistically diverse individuals from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India, Diagnostic Assessment of Dementia (LASI-DAD).

The findings, published in the journal Cell, will also help reveal the source and dynamics of how historic populations in the subcontinent adapted, along with their disease vulnerability, the authors said.

Advertisement

"This study fills a critical gap and reshapes our understanding of how ancient migrations, archaic admixture, and social structures have shaped Indian genetic variation," senior author Priya Moorjani, from the University of California, Berkeley, said.

"Studying these sub-populations allows us to explore how ancient ancestry, geography, language, and social practices interacted to shape genetic variation. We hope our study will provide a deeper understanding of the origin of functional variation and inform precision health strategies in India," Moorjani said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts