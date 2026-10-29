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Home / India / Data Protection Act will not affect Press freedom: Vaishnaw

Data Protection Act will not affect Press freedom: Vaishnaw

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:56 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Ashwini Vaishnaw
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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday sought to allay concerns about the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, assuring the media that the legislation does not curtail journalistic freedom and that the government is open to discussions on concerns editors may have about the legislation, which is nearing commencement.

He also invited editors and media professionals to engage in an open dialogue with the government on the issue, adding that it was open to suggestions that could address their concerns.

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Emphasising that press freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution, Vaishnaw said no one could undermine the rights enshrined in the country’s supreme law. He maintained that the DPDP Act was not intended to restrict journalism and that the constitutional safeguards protecting the freedom of the press remained intact.

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“Journalistic freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution of India. That freedom is absolutely available,” the minister said, reiterating that the privacy law fully respects the freedom guaranteed to the media under the Constitution.

Vaishnaw urged media organisations and editors to engage directly with the government to address apprehensions regarding the legislation. His remarks come amid concerns over the potential implications of the data protection framework for news reporting, investigative journalism and the functioning of media organisations.

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Explaining the rationale behind the legislation, the minister said the DPDP Act was enacted in the wake of the Supreme Court’s judgment recognising the right to privacy as a fundamental right. He said Parliament had subsequently given legislative shape to the principles arising from the landmark ruling.

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