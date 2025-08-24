A 62-year-old woman suffered head injuries when her daughter-in-law allegedly assaulted her following an argument at their home in Navi Mumbai, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Airoli area on August 21 and the accused daughter-in-law is currently absconding, an official said, adding a case had been registered against her.

The accused asked her mother-in-law to remove an iron box that was kept in the bathroom. The elderly woman refused, saying it was too heavy, leading to an argument between the two, Rabale police station's sub-inspector Yunus Sheikh said.

The accused then allegedly abused her mother-in-law, slapped her, grabbed the woman by her hair and banged her head against a wall, causing injuries, the official said.

She also snatched her mother-in-law's mobile phone and threw it out of the house, and damaged a CCTV camera installed at their residence, he said.

The victim later sought medical treatment before approaching the police to lodge a complaint.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

"As of now, the accused has not been arrested. Our team is actively investigating the matter and will take appropriate legal action based on the evidence," Sheikh said.