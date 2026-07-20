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Home / India / CJP protest: Sonam Wangchuk resumes hunger strike after police resort to lathi-charge, teargas against protesting youth

CJP protest: Sonam Wangchuk resumes hunger strike after police resort to lathi-charge, teargas against protesting youth

Writing from Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk states that his decision to persist follows the ‘brutality’ with which peaceful youth protesters have been treated

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Sonam Wangchuk. File
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has declared he will continue his indefinite hunger strike, now on its 23rd day, until his conditions regarding the protesting youth are met.

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Writing from Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk stated that his decision to persist follows the “brutality” with which peaceful youth protesters have been treated. He has vowed to maintain his fast until youth leaders are permitted to meet with Members of Parliament at Sansad Bhawan or, alternatively, are allowed to meet with him at the hospital.

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In a handwritten note, Wangchuk urged authorities to allow students to present their grievances before Parliament. While expressing concern over alleged provocations, he commended the protesting youth for their commitment to non-violence and appealed to the police and government to resolve the impasse through dialogue.

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