DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Day after hailing Gen-Z, Gitanjali Angmo tells trollers: 'Stop confusing religion with spirituality'

Day after hailing Gen-Z, Gitanjali Angmo tells trollers: 'Stop confusing religion with spirituality'

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife says politics guided by spirituality unites, while no political party can monopolise Sanatana Dharma

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:25 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, speaks to the media in Gurugram. PTI file
Advertisement

A day after praising India's Gen-Z for embodying the values of Sanatana Dharma and saying they had shown the country what it truly means to be a Vishwaguru, activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Sunday hit back at critics, urging them to “stop confusing religion with spirituality” and asserting that no political party could monopolise Sanatana Dharma.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Angmo wrote, “To all the trollers: Stop confusing religion with spirituality.”

Advertisement

She drew a distinction between religion and spirituality, saying, “Religion seeks followers. Spirituality seeks transformation.”

Advertisement

“Religion is an institution that defines identity, authority, and control. Spirituality is a deeply personal awakening that expresses itself through every thought, word, and action,” she said.

Angmo also linked the idea to governance, saying, “Politics infused with religion divides. Politics guided by spirituality unites and aspires to the ideal of the philosopher-king: one who serves with wisdom, compassion, restraint, and truth.”

Advertisement

Quoting Sri Aurobindo, she wrote, “When it is said that India shall rise, it is the Sanatana Dharma that shall rise. India is rising for the sake of the Sanatana Dharma.”

She added that Sanatana Dharma “is the bedrock of Indian civilisation” and “was never meant to be a religion in the narrow, institutional sense, nor can any political party monopolise it.”

“It is a way of being, a path of inner evolution, and a lived pursuit of Truth,” Angmo said.

She further called for reforms in the media ecosystem, saying educational reforms must be accompanied by changes in the way information is consumed and disseminated. “Everyone is demanding educational reforms. Excellent idea. But can we begin by reforming the media first?” she said.

Her remarks came a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid mounting pressure over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The resignation followed a 37-day-long agitation led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the alleged paper leak, after which the Centre accepted key demands of the protesters.

On Saturday, Angmo had praised the youth participating in the nationwide protests, writing on X, “If anyone has shown what it means for India to be a Vishwaguru, it is our Gen Z.”

“They have lived Sanatan Dharma, not preached it. Courage without hate. Strength without violence. Patriotism without blind obedience. Unlike many of their counterparts across the world, they have shown that you can stand firmly against injustice without burning your own country down,” she had said.

In the same post, Angmo had also written, "Maybe it's time the Hindu nationalist party learnt a thing or two from these young Indians about Hinduism, nationalism, and what it truly means to be a Vishwaguru.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts