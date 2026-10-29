Day after sending SCO invite, MEA says no change in Pak policy post Pahalgam

India on Wednesday ruled out any change in its Pakistan policy following the Pahalgam terror attack, reiterating that its existing approach towards Islamabad remained unchanged even as the two countries continue to engage through multilateral forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

“Post the Pahalgam attack, we have a Pakistan policy. That Pakistan policy remains in place. There has been no change,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

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His remarks came a day after it was revealed that India had invited Pakistan’s Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi to the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. Islamabad is yet to decide whether to participate in the meeting.

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The spokesperson’s remarks came in response to a question on whether there was a growing understanding within the Indian establishment to review the country’s Pakistan policy, particularly in view of upcoming multilateral engagements involving the two neighbours.

The question also highlighted concerns that the absence of high commissioner-level representation in Islamabad for nearly a decade had affected India’s diplomatic engagement with Pakistan, as well as expertise and public understanding of Pakistan-related affairs.

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Jaiswal, however, offered no indication of a policy review or any change in New Delhi’s approach towards Islamabad. However, he confirmed that the Indian government had sent invitations to all SCO member countries.

“As per established practice, we have invited all SCO members. We also invited dialogue partners and one observer to the SCO,” he said.

The invitation to Pakistan for the SCO cultural forum comes against the backdrop of a prolonged freeze in bilateral ties following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The ensuing military confrontation, involving missile, drone and artillery exchanges, ended with a ceasefire announcement on May 10.

The two countries subsequently imposed a series of reciprocal restrictions, including curbs on travel and diplomatic engagement. India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, closed the Attari border crossing and ordered a reduction in the strength of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi. Pakistan suspended bilateral trade and closed its airspace to Indian aircraft.

Despite the breakdown in bilateral engagement, India and Pakistan have continued to participate in SCO meetings, one of the few multilateral platforms where the two countries remain engaged.