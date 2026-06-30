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Home / India / Dayalu Ammal hospitalised in Chennai after health setback

Dayalu Ammal hospitalised in Chennai after health setback

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin rushed to the Chennai hospital after his mother’s health deteriorated; doctors say her condition is stable

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 11:47 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. Photo: PTI file
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Dayalu Ammal, the wife of the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi, and mother of DMK president M K Stalin, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday following health issues.

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The nonagenarian has been suffering from age-related health issues for the past few years and had been under continuous medical supervision at her Gopalapuram residence.

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Following a sudden deterioration in her health, she was rushed to a private hospital. Hospital sources stated that she was provided immediate medical attention and is currently under the close observation of a specialised team of doctors. Her condition is reported to be stable, sources added.

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Upon receiving the news, Stalin, along with other family members, immediately reached the hospital. The DMK leader held detailed discussions with the team of senior doctors regarding the treatment being given to his mother.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and several other family members also visited the hospital to inquire about her health.

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