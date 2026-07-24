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Home / India / Days after 4 Indians died in Odesa strike, another Indian sailor killed in fresh Black Sea attack

Days after 4 Indians died in Odesa strike, another Indian sailor killed in fresh Black Sea attack

Commercial vessel MV OMORFI had 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Days after four Indian seafarers were killed in a missile strike on a commercial vessel departing Ukraine's Odesa port, another Indian sailor has died in a separate attack on a merchant ship in the Black Sea, prompting India to strongly condemn assaults on commercial shipping and warn of growing threats to maritime navigation and global commerce.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. The vessel had 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals.

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"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack," the MEA said, adding that the other two Indian crew members were safe.

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The Ministry said India's Mission in Russia had contacted the relevant authorities and was extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family.

Without attributing responsibility for the attack, New Delhi issued a strong condemnation of strikes on merchant vessels. "India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats," the MEA said.

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India also called upon "all concerned parties" to uphold their international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and the uninterrupted flow of global commerce.

The latest incident comes amid heightened concern over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Black Sea conflict zone. On July 21, India summoned a senior Russian diplomat and lodged a formal protest over the strike on the bulk carrier MV Golden Leo, in which four of the five Indian nationals on board were killed and another sailor was critically injured.

That diplomatic démarche marked one of New Delhi's strongest protests linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with India describing the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian crew members as "deplorable" and seeking accountability for the attack.

The death aboard MV OMORFI now makes it the second deadly maritime incident involving Indian sailors in less than a week, underscoring the mounting risks faced by civilian merchant crews navigating the Black Sea as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

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