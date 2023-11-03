Days after border talks with China, Bhutan King's India visit from today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by senior officials, will be on an official visit to India from November 3 to 10, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

The visit comes barely 10 days after Foreign Ministers of China and Bhutan met in Beijing and held the 25th round of boundary talks in a sign of speeding up of conversations on the border issue. The late October meeting came close on the heels of China and Bhutan setting up a joint technical team (JTG) on the delimitation of China-Bhutan boundary in a meeting held in August. The two sides have also held “constructive discussions on continuously implementing the MoU on the three-step roadmap for expediting the China-Bhutan boundary negotiations.”

To the relief of India, Bhutan is yet to agree on holding the next round (25th) of the China-Bhutan boundary talks which have not taken place since 2016 despite considerable pressure from Beijing. However, much more than the China issue will be on the table when the King meets PM Narendra Modi after visiting the Kamakhya Temple in Assam.

