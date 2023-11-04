Deactivated mobile numbers not allocated for 90 days: TRAI

PTI

New Delhi, November 3

Mobile phone numbers once deactivated for non-usage or disconnected on the subscriber’s request are not allocated to new subscribers for at least 90 days, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has told the Supreme Court.

The apex court was hearing a petition raising concern about alleged misuse of data, after a mobile number gets disconnected or deactivated due to non-usage.

“We are not inclined to proceed further with the present writ petition, as it is clear from the counteraffidavit filed by TRAI that the cellular mobile telephone number once deactivated for non-usage or disconnected on the request of subscriber, is not allocated to the new subscriber for at least a period of 90 days," a Bench said.

“It is for the earlier subscriber to take adequate steps to ensure that privacy is maintained," the top court noted in its order passed on October 30. Noting the contents of TRAI's affidavit, the Bench refused to entertain to the plea and dismissed it.

