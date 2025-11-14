DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Dead truck driver, cleaner booked over Pune crash that killed 8

Dead truck driver, cleaner booked over Pune crash that killed 8

FIR against vehicle owner too

article_Author
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 11:13 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People stand near mangled remains of a car after an accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, in Pune, Maharashtra, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

The Pune police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the deceased driver and cleaner of a truck involved in a horrific crash that killed eight people and injured 14 others, officials said on Friday.

Advertisement

Police said the owner of the truck has also been booked.

Advertisement

Eight people were killed and 14 injured as a car got crushed between two large container trucks, with a huge fire engulfing all three vehicles on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway here on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

The deadly accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on the Navale Bridge, infamous as an accident-prone stretch.

Police said the driver of a heavy container truck going towards Mumbai lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected brake failure. The truck hit a few vehicles in its way, including a minibus, before ramming into another big container in front.

Advertisement

A car was caught between these two trucks and got crushed badly, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam had said on Thursday.

The deceased truck driver, Rustam Khan (35), and cleaner Mushtaq Khan (31) hailed from Rajasthan, police said.

Truck owner Tahir Khan (45) was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, they said.

“We have registered an offence against the driver and the cleaner, both dead, and the owner of the truck for culpable homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act,” an official said.

According to the police, all five occupants of the car were killed. The victims, a part of a family, were returning home from Narayanpur, a religious place in Pune district. The eighth victim has been identified as a resident of Satara district.

Police suspect the CNG kit in the car exploded following the impact, which led to the fire.

Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol is scheduled to visit the accident spot along with officials from the National Highway Authority of India, Pune civic body and police, said officials.

The slope on the Navale Bridge (Satara-Mumbai lane) on the Bengaluru-Mumbai Highway has been the site of several accidents.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts