‘Dead vs robust’: Congress in dissensus over Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark

The Congress on Thursday found itself in dissensus after Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi backed US President Donald Trump’s claim about the Indian economy being “dead”, while his fellow colleagues in the party, including Shashi Tharoor and Rajiv Shukla, insisted that New Delhi’s economy is “robust”.

Advertisement

“Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact,” said Gandhi.

He alleged PM Narendra Modi of failing to stand up to Trump’s repeated claims of taking credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire, downing of Indian jets during the recent flare-up with Pakistan and his announcement to impose of 25 per cent tariffs with penalties.

Advertisement

“Why is PM Modi not able to give an answer? What is the actual reason? Who has the control in his hands?” the Congress leader asked.

Gandhi also lashed out at the country’s foreign policy under PM Modi, saying there is “total confusion” in it.

Advertisement

However, Gandhi’s fellow colleague Shashi Tharoor took a divergent view on the issue, expressing concerns about the implications of the 25 per cent tariff announced by Trump. Congress MP Tharoor termed it a grave situation that could severely impact India-US trade relations.

Additionally, Congress MP and the party’s senior leader Rajeev Shukla also held a contrasting view. He defended India’s economy under PM Modi.

“Trump saying that the economies of India and Russia are dead, is wrong. The Indian economy is not dead,” Shukla said.

He also said highlighted contributions of past governments led by PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh in building the country’s robust economy. “Our economic condition is not at all weak. If someone claims they can finish us economically, it's likely due to a misunderstanding. Trump is living in a delusion,” he said. He also criticised Trump's tariff imposition on India.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also dismissed Trump’s statement.

In a post on X, Chaturvedi said, “Not that one needs to say it... Indian economy is in the top five of the world and one of the fastest growing economies. Calling it a dead economy can only come from a position of arrogance or ignorance.”

Earlier, Trump in a post on Truth Social, had said, “I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” as he announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports and warned of penalties over Russian oil trade.