Death over Rs 500 watch: SC reduces convict’s sentence; allows him to walk free in 29-year-old case

Twenty-nine years after an Uttarakhand man died following an altercation with his neighbours over a Rs 500 watch, the Supreme Court has finally allowed the last remaining convict to walk free after altering his sentence of imprisonment from for rigorous imprisonment for five years to the period already undergone.

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Noting that two of the three accused died during the pendency of the appeal and the third one—Mathu alias Jagdish—was well over 60 years of age, a Bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Arun Palli on Thursday closed the criminal proceedings under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against him.

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Padam Singh (deceased) had sold a watch to his neighbour, Manua, for Rs 500. As Manua did not like the watch, he went to return it on February 12, 1997, leading to an altercation in which Ramu and Mathu joined Manua in assaulting Singh.

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Jagdish gave a blow to Singh on his head with a heavy stone, because of which he had fallen into a dry canal sustaining serious injuries. He was taken to the Doon Hospital, where he died.

In 2002 found the three men guilty of culpable homicide without the intention to cause death and sentenced them to five years of rigorous imprisonment. The Uttarakhand High Court upheld the trial court’s verdict in 2012 and the decision was challenged in the top court in the same year.

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“From the materials on record, it is seen that the appellant was, at that point of time, 33 years old. Today, we are in 2026, almost three decades have gone by since then. The appellant is now well over 60 years of age. We have also noted the genesis of the altercation between the deceased and the accused, which escalated into a scuffle, leading to the fall of the deceased into the dry canal, the Bench noted.

“All the injuries as noted above, around the face or on the skull of the deceased, clearly occurred because of the fall of the deceased into the dry canal, which had a rock-bed,” the Bench said.

Mathu had already undergone imprisonment for a year and a half, it noted.

“At this distant point of time, we are of the view that it would meet the ends of justice if we alter the sentence of imprisonment from rigorous imprisonment for five years to the period already undergone, while maintaining the conviction,” the Bench said in its June 25 order.