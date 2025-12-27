DT
Death toll in helium cylinder blast near Mysuru Palace rises to 3

Death toll in helium cylinder blast near Mysuru Palace rises to 3

A 29-year-old woman from Bengaluru succumbs to injuries while undergoing treatment

PTI
Mysuru, Updated At : 09:36 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
"She had suffered grievous injuries in the blast and despite intensive treatment, she could not be saved,” a senior police officer said. Representative Image/ iStock
The death toll in the helium cylinder blast that occurred near the Mysuru Palace has risen to three, police said on Saturday.

Lakshmi (29), a resident of Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in KR Hospital, taking the toll to three, late on Friday, police officials said.

"She had suffered grievous injuries in the blast, including severe abdominal trauma, and despite intensive treatment, she could not be saved,” a senior police officer said.

Lakshmi was the wife of Rajesh, an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru. Rajesh is originally a resident of Hosahalli village in Mandya district.

Police said the couple had come to Mysuru on Thursday and were staying at their relatives’ house in Belavadi when the incident took place.

Earlier, Saleem, the helium balloon seller, was killed on the spot on December 25. On Friday, another injured woman, identified as Manjula, also died while undergoing treatment at KR Hospital.

Police said Saleem was a native of Uttar Pradesh and had been staying at Lashkar Mohalla in Mysuru along with two others. He was making a living by selling balloons.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the probe and is collecting information related to the incident.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.

