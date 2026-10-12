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Home / India / Death toll in Houthi attack on Riyadh airport rises to 13 as one Indian national dies

Death toll in Houthi attack on Riyadh airport rises to 13 as one Indian national dies

The Indian Embassy says 3 injured Indian nationals remain in intensive care and are in stable condition

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ANI
Riyadh, Updated At : 09:41 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The death toll following a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has risen to 13 after the Indian Embassy in the Gulf country confirmed the death of an Indian national.

The Embassy further noted that three injured Indian nationals remain in intensive care and are in stable condition.

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In an update shared on X on Sunday, the Embassy of India in Riyadh confirmed the death of the Indian national in the October 10 attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of assistance in bringing the mortal remains back to India.

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"Update regarding Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the Embassy said in an earlier post on X.

Following the post, the Embassy stated that its officials had visited hospitals where the injured Indian nationals were admitted. Two other injured Indians remain hospitalised in regular wards, while the remaining injured Indian nationals have been discharged.

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"Further Update regarding Riyadh airport attack: Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged. We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support," the Embassy said in a follow-up post on X.

This comes after Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in a statement following the attack on the King Khalid International Airport, said that it resulted in 12 fatalities, including four Saudi citizens and residents of several nationalities, and left 309 others injured.

According to GACA, the fatalities included two Bangladeshi nationals and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in (12) fatalities, including (4) Saudi citizens and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Bangladeshi, (1) American, (1) Egyptian, (1) Jordanian, (1) Syrian, (1) Palestinian and (1) Sudanese. The attack also left (309) others injured, including individuals in critical condition. All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals," the GACA statement read.

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