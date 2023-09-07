Debate 9 issues in Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

Caste census, “occupation” of Indian territory by China and formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe transactions by the Adani Group are among the issues that featured in a letter written by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking up for discussion during the upcoming special session of Parliament.

In the letter, Sonia noted that the session was being held without any consultation with other political parties, which were clueless about the agenda. She, however, said the Opposition would “most certainly” like to participate in the session to raise matters of public interest. Sonia urged PM Modi for allocation of time to discuss the rise in the prices of essential commodities, unemployment, growing inequality and problems faced by the MSME sector.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had last week announced that the special session would be held from September 18-22. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha later issued notifications in this regard and stated that there would be no question hour and zero hour.

While the agenda for the session has been kept under wraps, speculation is rife that Bills may be brought by the ruling BJP proposing ‘One nation, one election’ policy and to change the name of India to Bharat.

Sonia also urged the PM to allow discussion on the Manipur ethnic violence and communal clashes in the country, including in Haryana recently. The Congress leader also demanded a discussion over the rift between states and the Centre. She wrote that the issue of the impact of natural disasters caused by extreme rain in some states, including Himachal, and drought in others should be discussed.

Suggested agenda

1. Caste census in Bihar

2. ‘Occupation’ of land by China

3. JPC probe into Adani Group

4. Rise in prices of essentials

5. Growing unemployment

6. Problems faced by MSME sector

7. Manipur ethnic violence

8. Rift between states and Centre

9. Impact of natural disasters

From Sept 19, session in new building?

Sources did not rule out the possibility of commencement of the special session of Parliament in the old Parliament House building and then shifting to the new building on September 19 on Ganesh Chaturthi.

