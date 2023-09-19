 Debt played down by Rs 2 lakh cr: CAG : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Debt played down by Rs 2 lakh cr: CAG

Debt played down by Rs 2 lakh cr: CAG

CAG points out large number of footnotes inserted in all 16 statements of the Centre’s financial accounts for 2021-22

Debt played down by Rs 2 lakh cr: CAG


Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 18

A CAG report has frowned at the Centre’s practice of disclosing the actual situation through footnotes that resulted in the main part of the Union Budget showing external debt of Rs 4.39 lakh crore at the “historical rate of exchange” whereas at current exchange rate, shown in small print as a footnote, the actual debt was Rs 6.58 lakh crore.

Cites Footnotes to flag facts

  • CAG points out large number of footnotes inserted in all 16 statements of the Centre’s financial accounts for 2021-22
  • Footnotes put the actual external debt at Rs 6.58 lakh crore instead of Rs 4.39 lakh crore, as indicated in the Union Budget

“It was observed that the latter was Rs 2.18 lakh crore higher than what was shown at the historical rate. This disclosure of the value of external debt only through a footnote affected the transparency of the accounts,” noted the CAG’s financial audit of the Central Government for the 2021-22 fiscal. It also pointed out that the calculation of external debt at the “historical rate of exchange’’ was a violation of the FRBM Act, 2003, which specifies the valuation of external debt at current exchange rates.

Similarly, the difference of the Centre’s account with the RBI’s closing cash balance was also shown in a footnote. This footnote gave a break-up of the difference between civil ministries, non-civil ministries, UTs and broad reasons for the differences. “Disclosure through the footnote was inadequate as the difference was shown on a net basis and thus, did not capture its totality in terms of separate credits and debits that made up the difference,” the CAG noted.

The CAG also pointed out that a large number of footnotes were inserted in all 16 statements of the Union Government’s financial accounts for 2021-22 for disclosing additional information. These footnotes, though relating to significant transactions, lacked clarity and in some cases were being repeated year after year without a resolution, it said.

In their response, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) stated that the footnotes were inserted to qualify transactions during the year or the balances appearing in the Union Government’s financial accounts (UGFA). In some cases, the footnotes were also inserted to provide additional information to the stakeholders, which was not part of the format of the UGFA.

Its defence was that the footnotes were inserted below the pages where these transactions were reported to aid readability. “However, the feasibility of inserting ‘Notes to Accounts’ is being examined,” conceded the CGA.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

2
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

3
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

4
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

5
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala 'tikka masala'

6
India

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

7
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

8
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

9
Himachal

Punjab taxi operators protest over recent imposition of taxes at Parwanoo border

10
India

At Rs 61.8 crore, Amrita Sher-gil's 'The Story Teller' becomes most expensive work by Indian artist ever

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 41: Waterlogging, clogged sewers irk residents

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive