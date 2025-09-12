Decide anticipatory, regular bail pleas in 2 months from filing date, SC tells HCs

Holding that inordinate delay in disposal of anticipatory and regular bail pleas amounted to a denial of justice, the Supreme Court on Friday directed high courts to decide such applications within two months from the date of filing.

A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said applications concerning personal liberty couldn't be kept pending for years while the applicants remain under a "cloud of uncertainty".

Regular and anticipatory bail applications must be decided expeditiously on merit without relegating the parties to a state of indefinite pendency, the top court said.

SIT on 'Vantara' submits report

A Supreme Court-appointed SIT probing the affairs of ‘Vantara’ (Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre) run by the Reliance Foundation at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Friday submitted its sealed cover report to the top court.

"The SIT formed by this court has submitted a report in a sealed cover along with a pen drive which also contains the report as well as its annexures. It is accepted and directed to be taken on record," said a Bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Punjab Varale, which had on August 25 set up the SIT led by former Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar following allegations of violation of provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and other relevant statutes in acquisition of animals, particularly elephants, from India and abroad by Vantara.

SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking rules for registration, regulation of political parties

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre, Election Commission and the Law Commission on a PIL seeking a direction to the poll panel to frame rules for registration and regulation of political parties to promote secularism, transparency and political justice.

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant directed petitioner Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay to make all national political parties recognised by the Election Commission parties to the case.

SC bans clicking photos, social media reels in high-security zone

The Supreme Court has banned clicking photos, creating social media reels and videography within its main premises, declared as a high-security zone.

In a circular issued on September 10, the top court asked media personnel to conduct interviews and live broadcast of news at the designated lawn area which is a low-security zone.

"Use of mobile phones for photography and videography is prohibited in the lawn of the high-security zone. Equipment such as camera, tripod, selfie-stick, etc, used for videography, creating reels and clicking photographs will be restricted in the high-security zone, except for official use," it said.

SC quashes criminal cases against social theorist Ashis Nandy

The Supreme Court has quashed criminal cases registered against renowned social theorist Ashis Nandy over his objectionable comment made at the Jaipur literature festival that most corrupt people came from the marginalised sections of society but condemned his statement. A Bench led by Justice K Vinod Chandran, however, condemned Nandy’s statements in the “strongest terms”.