Decide on Rahul’s jibe at Modi, High Court directs EC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Election Commission to decide within eight weeks on a notice issued to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged “pickpocket” jibe targeting PM Modi. It said the statement, made during a speech, was in bad taste.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush
Army Gypsy, truck targeted on Surankote-Thanamandi road | Ar...
Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault
Granted bail, stares at disqualification