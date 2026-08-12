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Home / India / Declare cancer ‘notifiable disease’ for early detection, SC asks remaining states, UTs

Declare cancer ‘notifiable disease’ for early detection, SC asks remaining states, UTs

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:46 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the 19 remaining states and Union Territories to declare cancer a “notifiable disease” to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.

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The top court’s direction came after it was informed that 17 of the 36 states and UTs had so far notified cancer as a “notified disease” in light of the recommendations made in a parliamentary standing committee report.

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The court on December 12 2025, issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and all the states and UTs on a PIL matter filed by Dr Anurag Srivastava, seeking a direction to declare cancer a “notifiable disease” across India to ensure early detection and proper care of patients. He highlighted the failure of the Health Ministry and states to declare cancer a notifiable disease.

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On Tuesday, a Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Centre as to why it was not issuing “some mandatory guidelines for all states/UTs”, saying there should be a uniform policy.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, appearing for the Centre, said health was a state subject. He added 17 states had notified the disease.

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“We direct remaining states/UTs to consider the recommendations and take appropriate decisions. Compliance affidavits have to be filed,” the CJI said.

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