Declare cancer ‘notifiable disease’ for early detection, SC asks remaining states, UTs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the 19 remaining states and Union Territories to declare cancer a “notifiable disease” to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.

Advertisement

The top court’s direction came after it was informed that 17 of the 36 states and UTs had so far notified cancer as a “notified disease” in light of the recommendations made in a parliamentary standing committee report.

Advertisement

The court on December 12 2025, issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and all the states and UTs on a PIL matter filed by Dr Anurag Srivastava, seeking a direction to declare cancer a “notifiable disease” across India to ensure early detection and proper care of patients. He highlighted the failure of the Health Ministry and states to declare cancer a notifiable disease.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Centre as to why it was not issuing “some mandatory guidelines for all states/UTs”, saying there should be a uniform policy.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, appearing for the Centre, said health was a state subject. He added 17 states had notified the disease.

Advertisement

“We direct remaining states/UTs to consider the recommendations and take appropriate decisions. Compliance affidavits have to be filed,” the CJI said.