Declassify Operation Blue Star documents: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has demanded that all government documents related to Operation Blue Star should be declassified, saying it is essential for community reconciliation and to move forward “healed and united as a new India”.

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On the 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star, a military operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple, Sahney said that “crucial Indian government files remain classified, denying citizens access to the complete truth”.

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“Nearly four decades have passed since June 1984. Recent declassification of UK intelligence documents has already revealed that the then Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi sought military advisory assistance from Britain’s Special Air Service (SAS), and yet crucial Indian government files remain classified, denying citizens access to the complete truth,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

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The MP said that the operation had precipitated decades of violence in Punjab.

Sahney stressed that it is critical to know the real truth about the political calculations, military decisions and international involvement “that led to this devastating assault on Sikhism’s holiest shrine”.

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Recognition and knowledge of past wrongs is essential for community reconciliation and healing, he said, adding that “declassification is necessary for us to move forward healed and united as a new India”.

Sahney had recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with six other MPs and joined BJP.