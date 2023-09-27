 Decoding BJP's Madhya Pradesh list—combating electoral fatigue or some new template for winning election : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Decoding BJP's Madhya Pradesh list—combating electoral fatigue or some new template for winning election

Decoding BJP's Madhya Pradesh list—combating electoral fatigue or some new template for winning election

Packed with messages for leaders across country, the list had major surprises—three Union ministers, four MPs and national general secretary

Decoding BJP's Madhya Pradesh list—combating electoral fatigue or some new template for winning election

Photo for representation



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, September 27

Packed with major surprises, the BJP’s second list of 39 names for the upcoming polls to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly a couple of days back appeared to hold several nuanced messages for party leaders and cadres not just in the state but across the country ahead of key Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The party fielded three Union ministers, four MPs and a national general secretary in the state where it has been in power for more than two decades and is now facing a tough competition from its main rival—the Congress.

Apart from the fact that the inclusion of high-profile names raised the pitch of the Madhya Pradesh battle to the next level, observers were able to read several subtle messages for cadres and senior leaders of the party aiming for its third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election.

While the first list was not high-profile, largely concentrating on the seats it lost in the 2018 Assembly election, the second featured who’s who of BJP’s state politics—Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his colleagues in the central council of ministers Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste. The list also included MPs Rakesh Singh (former state BJP president), Ganesh Singh, Reeti Pathak and Uday Pratap Singh and general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Indore leader perceived to be close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Message number one—countering infighting

According to state leaders, fielding top leaders representing various caste groups and areas is the right step in the right direction for a “build up” ahead of Assembly and Lok Sabha election in the state mired in a long anti-incumbency and fatigue.

Tomar, Rakesh Singh and Uday Pratap Singh are Rajputs, Patel (Lodhi) and Ganesh Singh (Kurmi) are OBCs, Kulaste tribal and Pathak Brahmin.

MP is seen as the ‘garh’ of the RSS and the decision is said to be aimed at settling factionalism and internal fighting for tickets and the top post. The fielding of Prahlad Patel is said to be aimed at cancelling the 'Lodhi' benefit of former CM Uma Bharti who has been making noises regarding OBC reservation in the Women Reservation Bill which PM Modi is showcasing as BJP’s major achievement ahead of the upcoming elections.

Two –all hands on the deck

BJP pitching senior central ministers also shows the fight with Kamal Nath-led Congress may be a tough one. In power in the state that has deep-rooted connection with the Sangh, the BJP seems worried about fatigue proving the nemesis of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, once seen as an equal, rather competitor, of PM Modi.

Chouhan has not been directly named the CM face while Kamal Nath is giving BJP a fight in its core areas (Hindutva, welfare schemes, etc) signals a lot about the future of the senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, fielding Tomar is said to be a measure to test the sentiments in the farming community.

Three—senior leaders need to prove themselves

Observers see the naming of senior leaders as a direct signal of what may be going on in the minds of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Shah, the two main strategists of the party. There have been reports that they want all ministers, including those from the Rajya Sabha quota, to contest the Lok Sabha election to test and prove their popularity and merit.

“The fact is everyone needs to work hard for the party in elections and prove their worth electorally. Going to the people is the only way to prove that,” they add.

Four—field is always wide open

Senior leaders in the fray is also a message to cadres and leaders that the field is wide open for the chief minister’s choice.

And this is a message not just for Chouhan who has been chief minister for 20 years except for the two-year period after the 2018 results when the Congress finished ahead of the BJP.

"It may be one way of putting those aspiring for the post in other states, for example Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan, in their place," say observers, predicting major surprises from neighbouring desert state as well.

BJP generally contests under the incumbent CM but now the field is wide open. According to some reports, the seven MPs whose names were announced were informed in advance but Chouhan was not. Though there was speculation that Vijayvargiya may contest, the names of others are said to have taken the Chouhan camp by surprise.

Five—No one is indispensable

Whether former Congress leader and also a claimant for the top post Jyotiraditya Scindia will also contest remains to be seen but the fielding of many experienced leaders is aimed at underlining the merits of collective leadership.

It also showcases another political point, that in the Modi-Shah regime no one is indispensable.

Incidentally, many of the 39 seats for which candidates were announced were also those which the BJP lost last time. If a Lok Sabha MP is not able to win an Assembly seat, what good can he or she do for the party, says a senior BJP leader, adding that all decisions were made on the basis of internal surveys.

After the announcement, Nath claimed the BJP has “accepted defeat in MP” and played its “last bet of false hope”.

Whether he proves correct or the BJP has formulated a new winning template for contesting and winning elections remains to be seen.

#BJP #Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

2
India

Days when few nations set agenda and expected others to fall in line are over, Jaishankar tells UNGA

3
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

4
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

5
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to marriage fraud to obtain US green card

6
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

7
Punjab

Give Chandigarh to Punjab, no spare water to share: CM Bhagwant Mann at Northern Zonal Council meeting

8
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

9
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

10
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Don't Miss

View All
Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Top News

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across six states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects

Pistols, ammunition, digital devices and incriminating mater...

Girl found bleeding on street in Ujjain, medical examination confirms rape; SIT probe launched

12-year-old girl found bleeding on street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, medical examination confirms rape

The girl, found on September 25, probably hails from neighbo...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Traditional welcome given to dignitaries at meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar

Long routes to reach destination, traffic snarls irk commuters in Amritsar

Baljit Singh Daduwal appeals to Amit Shah to hold SGPC General House elections

Himachal CM Sukhu visits Jallianwala Bagh, offers prayers at Golden Temple

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Lok Sabha polls: Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab’s Kurali

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Kurali

Centre clears appointment of 11 Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR foundation day

Shut over eco norms, Berkeley complex in Chandigarh unsealed on Supreme Court order

50 doctors on deputation to Chandigarh for over 10 years get extension

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

Rs 20-crore jewellery heist: Several teams formed to crack case, say Delhi Police

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

32 students from Delhi’s armed forces preparatory school cleared NDA exam: Arvind Kejriwal

Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, held

Jalandhar: Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, assaults gurdwara priest, held

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

US-based NRI father-daughter duo found dead at residence in Phagwara

Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Speaker visits flood-hit Lohian, announces Rs 10L grant for strengthening of dhussi bundh

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Patient’s death: Now, docs appointed nodal officers for Ludhiana Civil Hospital depts

Get 10% rebate on property tax till Sept 30

Toddler crushed to death by school van

Ludhiana cop wanted in drug case held

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension in Patiala

Punjabi University Syndicate gives nod to regularisation of 166 non-teaching staff

Patiala MC under fire for taking pupils to rally sans parents' permission

Punjabi University lad bags two gold in shooting championship

PPS Nabha hockey players shine in tourney