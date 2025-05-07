DT
Home / India / Decoding Operation Sindoor: What made these 9 terror camps a priority?

India launches precision airstrikes against terror camps in Pakistan
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:30 AM May 07, 2025 IST
In a bold and calculated move, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision airstrikes targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to escalating cross-border terrorism and the recent Pahalgam Terror Attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

According to official sources, the most significant strike hit the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur, a deeply symbolic target situated roughly 100 kilometers from the international border. This site was reportedly a hub for planning large-scale attacks against Indian soil.

Another major hit was delivered to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camp in Muridke, just 30 kilometers across the border opposite Samba. Infamously associated with the training of the terrorists who carried out the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, this camp was a grim reminder of the enduring threat posed by cross-border terrorism.

In the rugged terrain near the LoC, the Gulpur camp in the Poonch-Rajauri sector was struck. This location was believed to be the launchpad for the deadly ambush in Poonch on April 20, 2023, as well as the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in June 2024. "Intelligence had linked it to a consistent pattern of infiltration and violence," sources said.

Further north, deep inside the Tangdhar sector of PoK, Indian jets hit the LeT-run Sawai camp, which intelligence sources connected to a series of high-profile attacks: Sonmarg on October 20, 2024, Gulmarg on October 24, and Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

"The camp's remote location made it a favored site for training and mobilising militants for assaults across Kashmir," said the source.

The Bilal Camp, another JeM launchpad, was also brought under fire. It was known as a key staging area for terrorists prior to infiltration attempts, serving as a final transit point before they crossed over into Indian territory.

The Kotli camp — an LeT installation opposite Rajauri — was believed to house nearly 50 operatives at a time and functioned as a dedicated suicide bomber training center.

Alongside it, the Barnala camp, just 10 kilometers from the LoC, was also destroyed. It served as a logistical and regrouping hub for militants navigating routes into Jammu and Rajauri.

Closer to the international border, the Sarjal camp — a JeM facility roughly 8 kilometers from Samba-Kathua — was targeted for its role in short-range incursions and rapid-attack missions.

And finally, Indian aircraft struck the Mehmoona camp near Sialkot, a Hizbul Mujahideen training ground just 15 kilometers from the border, dealing a blow to one of the oldest insurgent outfits operating in the Kashmir Valley.

