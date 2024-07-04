Decoding upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and BJP-led NDA's political fortunes

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 4

The Election Commission of India recently announced the updation of electoral rolls as part of the preparations for forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the buzz, elections to the three states—Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra—may be held in one go, expectedly in October, marking a change from earlier pattern when Jharkhand polls were held separately.

The terms of the existing legislative Assemblies will end on November 3 (Haryana), November 26 (Maharashtra) and January 5, 2025 (Jharkhand). The polls are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.

Meanwhile, Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are also to be conducted for constituting a new House after delimitation of constituencies as per the EC.

Parties sound poll bugle

Home Minister Amit Shah has already started with a series of meetings to review preparations in the three states. He has also announced that the party will go solo in Haryana.

However, the big test of the saffron balancing act will be seen in Maharashtra where it is in alliance with regional parties—Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will contest together in the upcoming elections but there is “no scope” of alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was quoted as saying.

In Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has told party workers that “power in Maharashtra will be in our hands”.

The INDIA bloc, or MVA as it is called in Maharashtra, is high on the BJP-led coalition’s subdued performance in the recently concluded 2024 General Election.

However, will Uddhav Thackeray be the face of the INDIA alliance, remains the big question in Maharashtra.

Importance of Assembly elections

In the months that follow till 2025, Assembly elections will be held in five key states — Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi and Bihar.

Political analysts say the BJP/NDA needs to win at least two of the three states (Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand) in order to remain in the commanding position “or else, knives will be out in the NDA”.

The stability of the Narendra Modi government 3.0 depends upon NDA' performance in Assemblies as all NDA allies, “especially TDP and JD(U), will be watching closely”, they add.

The current situation

At present, two of the three states (Maharashtra and Haryana) are with the BJP and allies while in Jharkhand it is with the JMM plus allies.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led grand alliance’s performance improved over 2019 when the NDA won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats there.

This time, the NDA won nine Lok Sabha seats, down three, and INDIA bloc five seats, up by three.

In Haryana and Maharashtra also the ruling BJP-led dispensations suffered major setbacks as compared to the 2019 elections.

Will Lok Sabha results impact Assembly elections?

While INDIA bloc leaders believe that the sentiments during the Lok Sabha elections will continue in Assemblies, quoting the example of Delhi and Jharkhand BJP leaders say in Delhi the party registered victories in all the seven seats in 2014 and 2019 General Elections but lost Assembly to AAP in 2015 and 2020.

Likewise, in Jharkhand, the BJP won 11 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 but lost to the JMM in the Assembly polls that followed.

Political analysts say that unlike Lok Sabha, Assembly elections are fought on local issues. Besides, much of the anger against a party (in this case the BJP) may already have been expended in the Lok Sabha elections and perhaps also the public sympathy for opposition leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Hemant Soren.

“However, the next couple of months are crucial for the BJP, which has to work hard to erase negative perceptions against the party in rural areas, among Dalits and farmers and take care of issues like Agniveer, paper leaks, unemployment etc,” they add.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Jharkhand #Kashmir #Maharashtra