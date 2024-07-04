 Decoding upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and BJP-led NDA's political fortunes : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Decoding upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and BJP-led NDA's political fortunes
The Tribune Analysis

Decoding upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and BJP-led NDA's political fortunes

According to the buzz, elections to three states—Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra—may be held in one go

Decoding upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and BJP-led NDA's political fortunes

In the months that follow till 2025, Assembly elections will be held in five key states — Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi and Bihar. Representative image/PTI file



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 4

The Election Commission of India recently announced the updation of electoral rolls as part of the preparations for forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the buzz, elections to the three states—Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra—may be held in one go, expectedly in October, marking a change from earlier pattern when Jharkhand polls were held separately. 

The terms of the existing legislative Assemblies will end on November 3 (Haryana), November 26 (Maharashtra) and January 5, 2025 (Jharkhand). The polls are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.

Meanwhile, Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are also to be conducted for constituting a new House after delimitation of constituencies as per the EC.

Parties sound poll bugle   

Home Minister Amit Shah has already started with a series of meetings to review preparations in the three states. He has also announced that the party will go solo in Haryana.

However, the big test of the saffron balancing act will be seen in Maharashtra where it is in alliance with regional parties—Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction.        

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will contest together in the upcoming elections but there is “no scope” of alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was quoted as saying.

In Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has told party workers that “power in Maharashtra will be in our hands”. 

The INDIA bloc, or MVA as it is called in Maharashtra, is high on the BJP-led coalition’s subdued performance in the recently concluded 2024 General Election.

However, will Uddhav Thackeray be the face of the INDIA alliance, remains the big question in Maharashtra.  

Importance of Assembly elections

In the months that follow till 2025, Assembly elections will be held in five key states — Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi and Bihar.

Political analysts say the BJP/NDA needs to win at least two of the three states (Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand) in order to remain in the commanding position “or else, knives will be out in the NDA”.

The stability of the Narendra Modi government 3.0 depends upon NDA' performance in Assemblies as all NDA allies, “especially TDP and JD(U), will be watching closely”, they add.

The current situation

At present, two of the three states (Maharashtra and Haryana) are with the BJP and allies while in Jharkhand it is with the JMM plus allies.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led grand alliance’s performance improved over 2019 when the NDA won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats there.

This time, the NDA won nine Lok Sabha seats, down three, and INDIA bloc five seats, up by three.

In Haryana and Maharashtra also the ruling BJP-led dispensations suffered major setbacks as compared to the 2019 elections.

Will Lok Sabha results impact Assembly elections?

While INDIA bloc leaders believe that the sentiments during the Lok Sabha elections will continue in Assemblies, quoting the example of Delhi and Jharkhand BJP leaders say in Delhi the party registered victories in all the seven seats in 2014 and 2019 General Elections but lost Assembly to AAP in 2015 and 2020. 

Likewise, in Jharkhand, the BJP won 11 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 but lost to the JMM in the Assembly polls that followed.

Political analysts say that unlike Lok Sabha, Assembly elections are fought on local issues. Besides, much of the anger against a party (in this case the BJP) may already have been expended in the Lok Sabha elections and perhaps also the public sympathy for opposition leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Hemant Soren.

“However, the next couple of months are crucial for the BJP, which has to work hard to erase negative perceptions against the party in rural areas, among Dalits and farmers and take care of issues like Agniveer, paper leaks, unemployment etc,” they add.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Jharkhand #Kashmir #Maharashtra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

2
Punjab

CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

3
Punjab

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

4
Patiala

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

5
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

6
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

7
Haryana

Bank deputy manager held for cyber fraud in Gurugram

8
India

DGCA seeks report from Air India for 'cancelling' scheduled flight to accommodate Indian cricket team from Barbados

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh gets 4-day parole, likely to be flown to Delhi for oath on July 5

10
India

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a ...

Jharkhand Guv invites Hemant Soren to form govt, swearing in on July 7

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Soren at R...

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

Police say preacher Surajpal alias Bhole Baba will be questi...

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

During his stay in the national capital, neither Singh nor h...

Heavy rains in parts of Himachal: 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh; 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Officials allow one-way traffic at stretch between Mandi to ...


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Punjab State Human Rights Commission seeks report on water-logging, traffic issues in Mohali

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion