Decomposed bodies of woman, her lover recovered from car in Madhya Pradesh’s stop dam months after they eloped

PTI

Morena, June 19

Four months after a married woman and her brother-in-law eloped, their highly decomposed bodies were recovered from a car that got submerged in a stop dam in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The car with their bodies was spotted, on Tuesday, by the residents of a village after the water level of the stop dam receded, they said.

According to the police, the deceased woman, identified as Mithlesh (30), and her brother-in-law, Neeraj Sakhwar (34), were in love and left their homes in February.

“Their highly decomposed bodies were recovered from a car that was found in a stop dam built on the Kwari river in Gopi village,” Sihoniya police station in-charge Dharmendra Gaur said.

“Every year, water is released from the stop dam in order to clean it. After the water level receded, a car was seen in the middle of the stop dam when water was released from it on Tuesday afternoon,” he said.

A police team reached the spot after being alerted by villagers, who saw the car in the middle of the stop dam. They found that the highly decomposed bodies were that of a man and woman.

“During the probe, the police established the identity of the deceased. The woman, Mithlesh, was a sister-in-law of another deceased Neeraj Sakhwar. From the interrogation of their family members, it came to light that both of them were in love and fled from home on February 6,” he said.

Mithlesh’s husband Mukesh Sakhwar had complained that his wife had gone to the market and then eloped with his cousin Neeraj from there.

A report was filed on February 14 as family members were expecting their return, he said.

“The police will investigate the case from all angles, including how and when the car fell into the stop dam,” the official said.

