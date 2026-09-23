Deep depression rolls towards Odisha-Andhra coast, landfall likely tonight; heavy rain alert issued

The Odisha government is on high alert as the depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and caused heavy rainfall in coastal and southern regions on Tuesday, prompting the state government to cancel leaves of employees and close educational institutions in at least seven districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update said that the system lay at about 140 km from Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km from Gopalpur (Odisha), 210 km from Puri (Odisha) and 220 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

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The system would continue to move and was very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a Deep Depression by Wednesday night.

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The deep depression is a weather system which is of a more intense stage than the low pressure area and less than a cyclonic storm, IMD DG Mrtunjay Mohaptra said, adding that the system is likely to touch land mass on September 23 night at a speed of about 70 kmph.

Under its influence, a large part of southern and coastal Odisha has received heavy to very heavy rainfall since Monday.

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Meanwhile, keeping in view of the weather situation, the authorities of seven districts—Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Khurda—have declared closure of educational institutions till September 24.

The local administration of several districts has also cancelled leave of government employees and asked them to join duty in wake of the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The government has also restricted vehicular movement on certain roads, including at Kalinga Ghat connecting Ganjam and Kandhamal. Ferry service between Satapada and Jahnikuda in Chilika Lake will remain suspended for four days, until September 25, due to the prevailing weather conditions, an official order said.

As heavy rainfall continues in all the southern and coastal districts, reports of tree falling and road blockades are reported from Gajapati, Ganjam and some other districts.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg directed the district administrations to identify vulnerable areas and keep cyclone and flood shelters ready to house people if required.

An adequate stock of essential supplies and equipment, health and emergency services were on standby while disaster mitigation teams had been put on high alert, a revenue and disaster management department official said.

Continuous monitoring of water levels in rivers, water bodies, and dams is being carried out.

Gajapati district Collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal said that they have identified as many as 140 vulnerable places for landslides and mudslides and prevented people from going to those places.

Meanwhile, the state government deployed 33 ODRAF teams for a rapid response to potential rain-related situations.

While 24 teams have been deployed in vulnerable districts, an additional 9 teams are kept in reserve at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district, officials said.

Rescue teams are deployed in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Bolangir.

The IMD has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in South Odisha on September 23 and 24, and its intensity is expected to increase from September 22, with heavy rain likely in some areas on September 25 and 26 as well.

The weather office has issued a Red Warning (rainfall above 20 cm) for the districts of Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam for September 23 and 24, while a similar warning is issued for Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri on September 24 and 25, officials said.

The water resources department said that water levels in major rivers across South Odisha remain below the danger mark on September 22.

The state government has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until September 24, as sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough.

The Puri district administration has hoisted red flags across the beach and completely banned sea bathing till September 24.

The IMD also warned that squalls with winds gusting up to 75 km per hour are likely along and off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts from the morning of September 23 to the evening of September 24.

A report from Malkangiri said district collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajsirke asked all the BDOs and Tahasildars to ensure that liquor shops remain closed on September 24 to maintain law and order and public safety and augment police patrolling in all submerged and dangerous areas including Pangam and Kanyashram bridges.

Earthmoving machines have already been deployed to clear roads in landslide-prone hilly areas like Bondaghati, Bayapada and Badadural.