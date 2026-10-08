DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 'Deep void' in Indian cinema: President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul, others mourn Nana Patekar’s death

'Deep void' in Indian cinema: President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul, others mourn Nana Patekar’s death

Rajnath Singh calls actor’s passing an ‘irreparable loss to Indian cinema’; Sharad Pawar remembers his work for drought-affected people

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:17 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the age of 76 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. PTI file
Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders across political parties mourned the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday, remembering him not only as a towering figure in cinema but also as a compassionate voice for social causes.

The 76-year-old actor, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday.

Advertisement

President Murmu said the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar was a great loss to Indian cinema and offered her heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.

Advertisement

Condoling Patekar’s death, PM Modi said the actor left a deep void.

Advertisement

“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in,” the PM said in a post on X.

“Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he added.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema”.

“He could make audiences laugh with impeccable comic timing, yet in films like Ankush, Prahaar, and Krantiveer he brought a rawness and gravitas that made every character unforgettable. His voice, presence and ability to inhabit completely different worlds made him truly unique,” he said.

Patekar was “not merely an actor” but “an institution in himself”, Singh said, adding that his contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

Shah said the passing of actor Nana Patekar was an irreparable loss to the world of art, adding that he left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.

Gadkari said he and Patekar shared a very close and friendly relationship and that the news of his death was deeply shocking and saddening.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also mourned the death of Patekar, describing the news of his demise as “extremely heartbreaking”.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said Patekar’s contribution to helping drought-affected people through the Naam Foundation would be greatly missed.

The former Union Minister described Patekar as a talented artist who always stood by people during difficult times.

The veteran actor had not only excelled in his profession but also remained deeply concerned about society and used his own efforts and resources to help people in distress, he noted.

“Today, Nana is not with us. Maharashtra has lost a talented artist and a great person who would rush to help those in distress. I and my colleagues, my party and everyone else share the grief of his family,” Pawar said.

Several political parties and leaders also recalled Patekar’s contribution to Indian cinema and mourned his death.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts