'Deep void' in Indian cinema: President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul, others mourn Nana Patekar’s death

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders across political parties mourned the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday, remembering him not only as a towering figure in cinema but also as a compassionate voice for social causes.

The 76-year-old actor, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday.

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President Murmu said the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar was a great loss to Indian cinema and offered her heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.

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Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. Through his powerful and deeply evocative performances, he brought to life a wide range of human experiences. He portrayed characters that left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of people. His commitment to social service reflected his concern for the underprivileged. His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2026

Condoling Patekar’s death, PM Modi said the actor left a deep void.

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“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in,” the PM said in a post on X.

“Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he added.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema”.

“He could make audiences laugh with impeccable comic timing, yet in films like Ankush, Prahaar, and Krantiveer he brought a rawness and gravitas that made every character unforgettable. His voice, presence and ability to inhabit completely different worlds made him truly unique,” he said.

Patekar was “not merely an actor” but “an institution in himself”, Singh said, adding that his contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

Shah said the passing of actor Nana Patekar was an irreparable loss to the world of art, adding that he left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.

भारतीय सिनेमा के महान अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर जी का निधन कला जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। पांच दशकों तक उन्होंने अपने सहज अभिनय और सशक्त संवाद अदायगी से दर्शकों के मन पर अमिट छाप छोड़ी। गंभीर सामाजिक विषय हों या हास्य-व्यंग्य, उन्होंने जिस किरदार को निभाया, उसे जीवंत बना दिया। 'नाम फाउंडेशन' के माध्यम से सूखे से जूझ रहे किसान परिवारों की सेवा हो या सीमा पर जाकर जवानों का हौसला बढ़ाना, वे ख्याति के शिखर पर पहुंचकर भी अपनी मिट्टी से जुड़े रहे। जब भी उनसे मिलना हुआ, उनकी सरलता व स्पष्टवादिता ने सदैव प्रभावित किया। ईश्वर शोकाकुल परिजनों व प्रशंसकों को यह दु:ख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें और दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2026

Gadkari said he and Patekar shared a very close and friendly relationship and that the news of his death was deeply shocking and saddening.

भारतीय चित्रपट सृष्टीतील दिग्गज अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय धक्कादायक आणि दुःखद आहे. त्यांना माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. नानांचे आणि माझे अतिशय जवळचे आणि मैत्रीपूर्ण संबंध होते. आपल्या दमदार अभिनयाने पाच दशकांहून अधिक काळ नाना पाटेकर यांनी मराठी व हिंदी चित्रपटांच्या माध्यमातून रसिक प्रेक्षकांच्या मनावर अधिराज्य गाजवले. आपल्या वैशिष्ट्यपूर्ण संवाद शैलीने त्यांनी चित्रपटातील अनेक पात्रे अजरामर केली व आपली वेगळी ओळख निर्माण केली. त्यांचे जाणे ही भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीची मोठी हानी आहे. 'नाम फाऊंडेशन'च्या माध्यमातून पाणी संरक्षण, संचयन क्षेत्रांत महाराष्ट्राच्या ग्रामीण भागात त्यांनी केलेले कार्य उल्लेखनीय आणि महत्त्वपूर्ण आहे. आत्महत्या केलेल्या शेतकऱ्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांसाठी त्यांनी दिलेला मदतीचा हात अनेक कुटुंबांचा आधार बनला. नाना एक उत्तम कलाकार-अभिनेते असण्याबरोबरच समाजाप्रती संवेदनशील असलेले एक व्यक्तिमत्त्व होते. ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्म्यास शांती प्रदान करो. ॐ शांती. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 8, 2026

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also mourned the death of Patekar, describing the news of his demise as “extremely heartbreaking”.

प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। अपने अभिनय और किरदारों से उन्होंने भारतीय सिनेमा पर और दर्शकों के दिलों में एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। इस पीड़ा के समय में मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं उनके शोकाकुल परिजनों, मित्रों और समर्थकों के साथ हैं। https://t.co/viL4KsVYhI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2026

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said Patekar’s contribution to helping drought-affected people through the Naam Foundation would be greatly missed.

The former Union Minister described Patekar as a talented artist who always stood by people during difficult times.

The veteran actor had not only excelled in his profession but also remained deeply concerned about society and used his own efforts and resources to help people in distress, he noted.

“Today, Nana is not with us. Maharashtra has lost a talented artist and a great person who would rush to help those in distress. I and my colleagues, my party and everyone else share the grief of his family,” Pawar said.

Several political parties and leaders also recalled Patekar’s contribution to Indian cinema and mourned his death.

एक देशभक्त, एक समाजसेवक, एक मजबूत कलाकार, मेरे मित्र श्री नाना पाटेकर जी को भावभिनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पण करता हूँ 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Bn9OwgMVDJ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 8, 2026

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Nana Patekar ji. It is so hard to believe he is no more. May his family and loved ones find strength during this difficult hour. His classic hits from the 90s left a mark on an entire generation. He didn't just act.. he truly lived his characters. His distinguished style will forever remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti 🙏 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 8, 2026

अष्टपैलू अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर ह्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रध्दांजली! https://t.co/IsSC3tVJfJ — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) October 8, 2026